Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,450 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Amgen were worth $34,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 3.0%

AMGN opened at $326.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.73 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $349.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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