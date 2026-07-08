Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 29,219 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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