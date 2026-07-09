Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Funds managed by Blue Owl completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 12 acute-care hospitals operated by Spire Healthcare in the UK, a large real-asset transaction that expands its European net lease strategy and adds long-term leased healthcare assets. Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital Complete Acquisition of Spire Healthcare Portfolio

Funds managed by Blue Owl completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 12 acute-care hospitals operated by Spire Healthcare in the UK, a large real-asset transaction that expands its European net lease strategy and adds long-term leased healthcare assets. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl also launched Kirkwood Infrastructure Group, a new digital infrastructure venture aimed at building conduit and fiber networks to support hyperscale data centers and next-generation connectivity, which could benefit from strong secular demand in AI and cloud infrastructure. Funds Managed by Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Strategy Launch Kirkwood Infrastructure Group

Blue Owl also launched Kirkwood Infrastructure Group, a new digital infrastructure venture aimed at building conduit and fiber networks to support hyperscale data centers and next-generation connectivity, which could benefit from strong secular demand in AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports said Blue Owl is building out a U.S. digital infrastructure platform to capitalize on growing data center demand, reinforcing investor interest in its fee-generating alternatives and infrastructure businesses. Blue Owl launches U.S. digital infrastructure venture to tap data center demand

Additional reports said Blue Owl is building out a U.S. digital infrastructure platform to capitalize on growing data center demand, reinforcing investor interest in its fee-generating alternatives and infrastructure businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage also noted Blue Owl’s purchase of UK private hospital assets for about £1.3 billion / RM7 billion, underscoring continued deployment of capital into real assets, though the broader earnings impact is still unclear. Blue Owl buys RM7bil UK private hospital assets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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