Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,480 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after buying an additional 1,957,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $622,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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