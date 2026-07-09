Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,550 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company's stock worth $16,926,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,904,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,021,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after purchasing an additional 448,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,089,735 shares of the company's stock worth $4,103,386,000 after buying an additional 212,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company's stock worth $3,747,551,000 after buying an additional 538,806 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $571.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $522.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $332.32 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $506.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.AppLovin's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on AppLovin to $575 from $571 and kept an overweight rating, suggesting upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on AppLovin to $575 from $571 and kept an rating, suggesting upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AppLovin’s strong operating momentum, including 59% revenue growth in the latest quarter, expanding margins, and continued strength from its AI-driven ad platform. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary highlighted AppLovin’s strong operating momentum, including in the latest quarter, expanding margins, and continued strength from its AI-driven ad platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to debate whether AppLovin’s recent pullback has created a buying opportunity, with some noting the stock still trades at a premium valuation. Zacks article

Analysts and market commentary continue to debate whether AppLovin’s recent pullback has created a buying opportunity, with some noting the stock still trades at a premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares worth about $1.6 million, a transaction that may be read as insider caution even though he still owns a large stake. SEC filing

Director sold 3,076 shares worth about $1.6 million, a transaction that may be read as insider caution even though he still owns a large stake. Negative Sentiment: Bearish articles noted that AppLovin has been volatile after a strong multi-year run, and one piece suggested a downgrade could be near, which may be weighing on sentiment. Seeking Alpha article

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.95, for a total value of $16,089,801.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,755,469.45. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.06, for a total transaction of $82,620,474.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,785,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,420,090,953.22. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,000 shares of company stock worth $197,297,363. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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