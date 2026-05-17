Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,067 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $245.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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