Stephens Inc. AR Sells 89,604 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 89,604 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in eBay were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop increased its eBay stake to about 6.55%-6.6%, signaling continued takeover pressure and keeping merger/acquisition speculation alive. Reuters: GameStop increases stake in eBay to more than 6%

GameStop increased its eBay stake to about 6.55%-6.6%, signaling continued takeover pressure and keeping merger/acquisition speculation alive. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on eBay to $100 from $95, showing analysts still see value in the stock despite the takeover noise. MarketScreener: Bernstein adjusts price target on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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