Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in TPG by 43.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TPG by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TPG by 4,109.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557,438 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 483,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 294,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Evercore set a $47.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TPG from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Trading Up 0.1%

TPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,245,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,958. The firm's fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.07 million. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.TPG's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. TPG's payout ratio is 1,072.73%.

More TPG News

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TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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