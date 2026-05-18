Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,972 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,318,239,000 after buying an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $979,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,228,886,000 after buying an additional 2,216,010 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,265,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,857,206 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $173,853,000 after buying an additional 1,334,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ConocoPhillips from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.16.

Read Our Latest Report on COP

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. MarketScreener

Argus raised its price target on ConocoPhillips to $136 from $128 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. MarketBeat report

Scotiabank lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Yahoo Finance

Norway approved redevelopment plans for the Greater Ekofisk area, and ConocoPhillips also signed an offshore exploration memorandum of understanding in Syria, which could support future reserve and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Yahoo Finance sector update

Energy stocks broadly moved higher as oil prices stayed firm, which tends to improve sentiment for upstream producers like ConocoPhillips. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Zacks

ConocoPhillips’ Q1 earnings-related coverage focused on comparing revenue, EPS, and key metrics with Wall Street estimates, with no major surprise highlighted in the summary provided. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved board governance and auditors at the annual meeting, removing a routine governance overhang but not changing the core investment outlook. TipRanks

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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