Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 348,460 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,972 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 348,460 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CoStar Group worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,950.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 121,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 481,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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