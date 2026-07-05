Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 36,655 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Insulet worth $37,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $300,794,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 283,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Insulet by 712.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 279,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $80,082,000.

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Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $164.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $138.79 and a one year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.67.

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Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Robbins LLP, Schall, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions/investigations against Insulet, increasing legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Several law firms, including Pomerantz, Howard G. Smith, Robbins LLP, Schall, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions/investigations against Insulet, increasing legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege violations of federal securities laws and seek damages for investors who bought Insulet shares during the stated class periods, which could keep attention on past disclosures and management credibility. Article Title

The lawsuits allege violations of federal securities laws and seek damages for investors who bought Insulet shares during the stated class periods, which could keep attention on past disclosures and management credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet also drew attention for clinical-study updates on Omnipod 5, Omnipod 6, and Omnipod M/EVOLVE, which could support the long-term growth story but did not include enough detail here to clearly move the stock today. Article Title

Insulet also drew attention for clinical-study updates on Omnipod 5, Omnipod 6, and Omnipod M/EVOLVE, which could support the long-term growth story but did not include enough detail here to clearly move the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, which sets up the next major catalyst for shares and may help investors refocus on fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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