Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 434,987 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
First Watch Restaurant Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stephens Investment Management Group increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 46.7% in Q4, adding 434,987 shares to bring its total to 1,367,051 shares worth about $20.6 million.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously positive on FWRG, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $19.25, though several firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • First Watch reported revenue growth of 17.3% year over year to $330.96 million in its latest quarter, but EPS of -$0.04 missed expectations; the stock was trading near $11.23, well below its 12-month high of $19.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG - Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 434,987 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.24% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 435.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FWRG. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 2,760 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $34,555.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $841,631.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 3,161 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $39,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 228,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,866,203.60. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,013 shares of company stock valued at $853,606. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.11.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $330.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc NASDAQ: FWRG operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company's casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group Right Now?

Before you consider First Watch Restaurant Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Watch Restaurant Group wasn't on the list.

While First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines