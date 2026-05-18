Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 809,943 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 809,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,969,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.32% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651,735 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490,000 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,391,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MIR has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

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