Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.35% of Power Integrations worth $26,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3,635.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 728,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 464,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $268,573,000 after buying an additional 409,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 288,771 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,483,681.18. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,397.69. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $683,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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