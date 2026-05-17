Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,801 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 181,701 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of DexCom worth $69,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 423.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 28,937 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,412 shares of company stock worth $278,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

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DexCom Stock Up 6.6%

DXCM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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