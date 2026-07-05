Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,098,108 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118,331 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Leonardo DRS makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Leonardo DRS worth $94,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $181,152.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,499.70. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,650. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 61,499 shares of company stock worth $2,819,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.05 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Leonardo DRS's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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