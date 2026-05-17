Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,864 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 32,982 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Five Below worth $117,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.95 and a 52 week high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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