Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $69.33 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Unity Software worth $69,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Unity Software Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:U opened at $27.21 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 34.99%.The firm had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $490.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 12,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $220,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 533,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,648,169.31. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $191,144.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 383,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,937,091.07. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,684 shares of company stock valued at $773,350. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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