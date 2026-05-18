Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,281 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,585 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Dutch Bros worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 72,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BROS opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.40. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Todd Allan Penegor purchased 2,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,168.86. This trade represents a 59.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.77.

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Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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