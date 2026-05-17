Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,385 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Ollie's Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.38% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $92,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.72 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This trade represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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