Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,023 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $64,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $308,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,364.76. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,814 shares of company stock worth $3,946,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $129.07.

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Lattice Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

See Also

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