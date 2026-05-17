Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $41,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microchip Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microchip launched the EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator, a rugged low-power timing solution aimed at high-reliability markets such as GPS/GNSS, military radios, medical devices, seismic systems, and satellite communications. The new product broadens Microchip’s timing portfolio and could support longer-term growth in mission-critical applications. Article Title

Microchip launched the EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator, a rugged low-power timing solution aimed at high-reliability markets such as GPS/GNSS, military radios, medical devices, seismic systems, and satellite communications. The new product broadens Microchip’s timing portfolio and could support longer-term growth in mission-critical applications. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can improve investor sentiment by reinforcing a more bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can improve investor sentiment by reinforcing a more bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its overweight rating on Microchip, adding to the constructive analyst tone around the name. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its overweight rating on Microchip, adding to the constructive analyst tone around the name. Positive Sentiment: One report said Microchip’s price target was increased by 29.69% to $115.23, suggesting Wall Street sees additional upside from current levels. Article Title

One report said Microchip’s price target was increased by 29.69% to $115.23, suggesting Wall Street sees additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: A market recap noted that Microchip stock underperformed some competitors on Wednesday, but the headline does not point to a new fundamental issue. Article Title

A market recap noted that Microchip stock underperformed some competitors on Wednesday, but the headline does not point to a new fundamental issue. Neutral Sentiment: Another article highlighted Microchip’s historical returns over the past decade, which is informative but unlikely to affect near-term trading. Article Title

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 446.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,663,616.65. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 526,552 shares of company stock valued at $47,130,465 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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