Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $41.96 Million Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 894,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,956,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JFrog by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Barclays increased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.48.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $94.81 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 941,699 shares of company stock valued at $74,009,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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