Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 47,094 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,571 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Illumina worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Down 0.5%

ILMN stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 225,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $32,758,501.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,604,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,626,387.55. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,530 shares of company stock valued at $48,303,655. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.75.

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Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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