Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 187.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,027 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 92,044 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of MongoDB worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $354.88 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.47 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,279.91 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,100. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 139,746 shares of company stock worth $50,247,978 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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