STERIS plc $STE Holdings Cut by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 18,628 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in STERIS were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in STERIS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 12,329 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STERIS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $221.64 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $209.98 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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