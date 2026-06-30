Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 7.7%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $338.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -914.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,132.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $314.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.47 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,005,365.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,182 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,727. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

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