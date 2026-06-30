Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,457 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock worth $216,650,000 after buying an additional 1,807,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7%

JCI stock opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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