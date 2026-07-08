Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $316.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.49 and a fifty-two week high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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