Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 295.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,319 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,807,000 after acquiring an additional 850,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,783,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,232,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,214,000 after purchasing an additional 357,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.55 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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