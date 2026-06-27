Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,860 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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