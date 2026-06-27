Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,470 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of GILD opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.84 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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