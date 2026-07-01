Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,115 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 4,076.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vicor were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary have been constructive on Vicor’s outlook, with one note highlighting strong earnings estimate revisions and others pointing to rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as support for continued gains. Why Vicor (VICR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Analysts and commentary have been constructive on Vicor’s outlook, with one note highlighting strong earnings estimate revisions and others pointing to rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as support for continued gains. Positive Sentiment: Vicor recently hit a new 1-year high, reflecting strong momentum and investor optimism around the company’s AI-related power products and recent operating performance. Vicor NASDAQ: VICR Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Vicor recently hit a new 1-year high, reflecting strong momentum and investor optimism around the company’s AI-related power products and recent operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Earlier earnings results were also supportive: Vicor beat EPS and revenue estimates, which continues to underpin the stock’s broader re-rating. Vicor stock information

Earlier earnings results were also supportive: Vicor beat EPS and revenue estimates, which continues to underpin the stock’s broader re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. The transactions are relatively small compared with their overall holdings, so they may pressure sentiment somewhat but do not by themselves signal a major fundamental change. CEO insider filing

Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. The transactions are relatively small compared with their overall holdings, so they may pressure sentiment somewhat but do not by themselves signal a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: A market roundup also referenced Vicor in the context of hedge fund and insider trading activity, but did not add a new company-specific catalyst. Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $331,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,680. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 483,630 shares of company stock worth $134,697,091 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $379.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $296.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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