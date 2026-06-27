Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,255 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1,772.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,276 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $314.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.74 and a 200 day moving average of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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