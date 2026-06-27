Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 364.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $506.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $619.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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