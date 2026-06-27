Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 15,249 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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