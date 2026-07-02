Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 16,530 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,530 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

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Helios Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

HLIO stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86. Helios Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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