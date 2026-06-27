Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $421.36 and its 200 day moving average is $453.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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