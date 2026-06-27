Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $8,842,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $454.34 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $483.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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