Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Illumina were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

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