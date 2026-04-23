Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $494.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 340,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,452,113.64. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $487.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $428.16 and its 200-day moving average is $375.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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