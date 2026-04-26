Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $49,162,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $497.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.20 and a 1-year high of $512.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $430.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $510.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. MarketBeat STRL Stock Profile

Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. KeyBanc Initiates Coverage

Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Sterling Infrastructure Rallies on Data Center Boom

Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. MarketBeat STRL Analyst Notes

Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — CEO Joseph Cutillo sold 50,000 shares for ~$24.9M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. While labeled pre‑planned, the size of the sale can spook some investors or cap short‑term upside. CEO Sells $24,878,500 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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