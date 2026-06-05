Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $993.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $622.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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