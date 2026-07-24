Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,605 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $231,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,824 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,485,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $717.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.02 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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