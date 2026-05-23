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Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Steven Madden logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legato Capital Management increased its Steven Madden stake by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 81,922 additional shares and bringing its holding to 142,647 shares worth about $5.94 million.
  • Steven Madden reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.45 versus $0.42 expected and revenue of $653.1 million, up 18% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 2.0%, with payment scheduled for June 19.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,647 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 81,922 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden comprises about 0.5% of Legato Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Steven Madden worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,640 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $291,095.20. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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