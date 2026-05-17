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Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 7,867 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stevens Capital Management sharply reduced its Meta stake by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,867 shares and leaving it with 1,053 shares worth about $695,000.
  • Several other institutional investors also moved in and out of META, while insiders continued selling shares; over the past 90 days, insiders sold 160,352 shares worth about $102.6 million.
  • Meta’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $10.44 versus estimates of $6.67 and revenue of $56.31 billion, but the stock was down slightly and investors remain focused on AI spending, regulation, and analyst price targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 78 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total transaction of $559,831.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,352 shares of company stock worth $102,559,436. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $614.23 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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