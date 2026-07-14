Stevens Capital Partners Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,723 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners' holdings in Apple were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Article Title

Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Neutral Sentiment: News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Article Title

News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Article Title

Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Negative Sentiment: The OpenAI lawsuit could intensify Apple’s legal battles, including renewed scrutiny of App Store fees and broader competitive risks, which may create headline volatility even if the core business remains strong. Article Title

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $323.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.32.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here