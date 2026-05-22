STF Management LP Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 25,632 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.5% of STF Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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