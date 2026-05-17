STF Management LP Sells 11,712 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

STF Management LP reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.1% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.07. The company has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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