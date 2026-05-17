STF Management LP Sells 37,894 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

STF Management LP trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,936 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 37,894 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after acquiring an additional 997,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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